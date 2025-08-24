Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ascent Industries Co. $ACNT

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Ascent Industries accounts for approximately 13.3% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.97% of Ascent Industries worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 41,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ascent Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million.

In other Ascent Industries news, VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $49,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,577.09. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,679 shares of company stock valued at $434,087 in the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

