Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of PVH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,284,000 after buying an additional 807,301 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,829,000 after buying an additional 128,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 318,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 4.5%

PVH stock opened at $79.8090 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.00 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

