Hope Woodhouse Sells 5,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Hope Woodhouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 109,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,743.84. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of GPMT opened at $2.8350 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

