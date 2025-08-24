Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATO opened at $168.0320 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

