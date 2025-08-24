29,592 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,066,000 after acquiring an additional 293,360 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after buying an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,343,000 after buying an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,245,000 after buying an additional 391,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 975,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,071,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.43.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

