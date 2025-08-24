Broadleaf Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $318.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $318.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.98 and a 200 day moving average of $290.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

