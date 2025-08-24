46,070 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $6,258,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133,933.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE WH opened at $88.8630 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

