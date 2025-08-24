Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ ON opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $78.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

