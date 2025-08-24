iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

