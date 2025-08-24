Insider Selling: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) CFO Sells $10,040.88 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CFO Haley Aman sold 1,173 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $10,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,890.72. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Pixelworks from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 309,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

