158,292 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 103.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schneider National by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. The trade was a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.3350 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

