Haverford Trust Co Acquires 12,665 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

