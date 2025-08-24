Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 61,981 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61,981 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $69,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock

Shares of PANW opened at $185.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,948 shares of company stock worth $126,552,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

