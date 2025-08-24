ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:TM opened at $201.02 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $270.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average is $182.04.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

