Walleye Capital LLC Buys 137,964 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,964 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 49.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.5440 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

