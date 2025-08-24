GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) versus Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Financial Analysis

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) and GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Entertainment and GCL Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 GCL Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $35.3333, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Golden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than GCL Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $666.82 million 0.99 $50.73 million $0.54 46.85 GCL Global $142.07 million 3.18 $5.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Golden Entertainment and GCL Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and GCL Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 2.35% 3.23% 1.43% GCL Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats GCL Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

