Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Head-To-Head Survey

Lattice Semiconductor and Nova are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Nova”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $488.63 million 17.98 $61.13 million $0.23 278.96 Nova $672.40 million 11.05 $183.76 million $7.35 34.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Nova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and Nova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 11 0 3.00 Nova 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $63.5833, indicating a potential downside of 0.90%. Nova has a consensus price target of $282.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Nova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nova is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Nova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 6.47% 6.61% 5.58% Nova 29.10% 24.36% 16.66%

Risk & Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nova beats Lattice Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

