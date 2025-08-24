The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Bought by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $526,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,444,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of EL opened at $91.0830 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.