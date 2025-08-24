Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 120.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 682,503 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 233.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.1150 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

