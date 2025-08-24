AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 407,800.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,693,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 84.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Trading Up 0.5%

LH stock opened at $277.9660 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $283.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

