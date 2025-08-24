Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.5%

ADBE opened at $362.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.57 and its 200-day moving average is $389.64. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.