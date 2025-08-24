Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,307,495 Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,307,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $7.5550 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Fortuna Mining ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

