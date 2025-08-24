Fiona Pak-Poy Purchases 3,621 Shares of HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Pak-Poy acquired 3,621 shares of HMC Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,940.85.

HMC Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. HMC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

HMC Capital Company Profile

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

