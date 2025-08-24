Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $68.81. 5,192,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,877,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.02 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 548,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,898,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.