Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 8,982,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,796,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 3.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.30 and a quick ratio of 22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 3.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,206. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 219.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

