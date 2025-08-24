Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $71.39. 6,108,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 17,960,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

Several brokerages have commented on OKLO. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,000. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oklo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

