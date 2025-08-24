ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.36. Approximately 1,384,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,248,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 49.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

