Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $63.8540 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.