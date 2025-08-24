IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 5.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.37. 5,494,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 22,614,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several research firms have commented on IONQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $136,550,889.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,883,244.77. This trade represents a 90.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 718,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,382,644.76. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in IonQ by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in IonQ by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

