BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 19,911,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 87,715,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 269.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.