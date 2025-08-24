Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in CME Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.52 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.44 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average of $268.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.