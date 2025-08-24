Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Power Assets Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

