MA Financial Group Limited (MAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cathy Yuncken bought 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$59,007.82. Also, insider Andrew Pridham sold 445,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.21, for a total transaction of A$3,215,680.55. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,800 shares of company stock worth $99,435. Insiders own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

