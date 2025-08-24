Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.16 and last traded at $70.11. Approximately 1,055,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,044,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

