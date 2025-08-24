Beach Energy Limited (BEPTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 678.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 100.0% increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.8088 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.6894 and a 1-year high of $0.9727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Further Reading

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

