Whitehaven Coal Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 92.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Whitehaven Coal

In other news, insider Anthony Mason acquired 8,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.51 per share, with a total value of A$44,080.00. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

