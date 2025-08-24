Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.84 and last traded at $131.26, with a volume of 95972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

