Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 123.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a 10.7% increase from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.29.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

