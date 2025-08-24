Hysan Development Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 675.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of Hysan Development stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Hysan Development has a 52-week low of $2.6350 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

