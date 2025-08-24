Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31, Zacks reports. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 217.49% and a net margin of 23.65%.The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 30.2%
Shares of NYSE UI opened at $508.5990 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $514.00. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.66.
Ubiquiti Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti
Analyst Ratings Changes
UI has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.