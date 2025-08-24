Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31, Zacks reports. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 217.49% and a net margin of 23.65%.The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 30.2%

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $508.5990 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $514.00. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.66.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.