Qualitas Limited (QAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 29.3% increase from Qualitas’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Qualitas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

Get Qualitas alerts:

About Qualitas

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.