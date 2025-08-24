Qualitas Limited (QAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 29.3% increase from Qualitas’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Qualitas Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.
About Qualitas
