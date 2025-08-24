Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Revolution Beauty Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%.

Revolution Beauty Group Price Performance

Shares of LON REVB opened at GBX 4.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.03. Revolution Beauty Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 26. The firm has a market cap of £13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31.

Get Revolution Beauty Group alerts:

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.