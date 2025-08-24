Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 90 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Nikon Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Nikon had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

