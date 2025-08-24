Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 157,823 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 121.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE UL opened at $63.0450 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.87.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.31%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.