BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,785 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.9050 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

