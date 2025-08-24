Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $26.03 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.65% of Avnet worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Natixis increased its stake in Avnet by 1,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avnet by 667.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avnet Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AVT stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

