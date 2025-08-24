Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 88,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Visa by 35.0% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 305,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after acquiring an additional 79,093 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
