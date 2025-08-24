Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.1% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 88,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

