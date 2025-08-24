Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 73,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.8420 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

