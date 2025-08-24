APG Asset Management N.V. Has $28.17 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $185.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,412 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.